Pamela Anderson enjoyed some quality time with her eldest son at the weekend as the pair stepped out together for a charity gala in Beverly Hills. The former Baywatch star and Brandon Thomas Lee posed for pictures ahead of the Shepherd Conservation Society's 40th Anniversary Gala For The Oceans on Saturday, with Brandon sweetly placing his hand on his mum's back as they made their way inside the event. Pamela shares two sons with her ex-husband, Motley Crue rocker Tommy Lee; Brandon and his younger brother, 19-year-old Dylan Jagger Lee.

Pamela Anderson stepped out with her eldest son, Brandon Thomas Lee, for a charity gala

Just one day earlier, Brandon celebrated his milestone 21st birthday with his dad in Las Vegas. The pair partied together at the Wynn Hotel and casino. But Brandon ensured he was back in California in time to escort his mum to the gala. Taking to Instagram, he shared a photo showing him and his mother together at the event. "The most generous soul I know," he wrote alongside.

Brandon pictured earlier this year with younger brother, Dylan Jagger Lee

Pamela, 49, and Tommy Lee, 54, divorced in 1998. Most recently, she has been romantically linked to Wikileaks founder Julian Assange. In an interview earlier this year, she opened up about their unlikely friendship. "Julian is trying to free the world by educating it. It is a romantic struggle – I love him for this," Pamela told People. "I understand that our 'affair' and the curiosity surrounding that might bring some attention to his situation. That's fine, but I'd rather not go into private details. Let's just say everyone deserves love."

The star also told the publication that she thinks Julian is misunderstood. "He's a good person who cares about the world," she said. "He is a kind and deeply empathetic person. He is funny, sensitive, romantic, surprisingly resourceful. He's a good man."