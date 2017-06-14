Cristiano Ronaldo denies allegations he failed to pay £13m in taxes The Real Madrid football player and father of Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. has vehemently denied the claims

Cristiano Ronaldo has denied tax evasion allegations after Spanish prosecutors accused him of failing to pay roughly £13m in tax. A statement was released by his Gestifute management company, that read: "It is clear that the football player did not try to evade taxes." They added that the Real Madrid football player, 32, had not hidden any income from the tax authorities or defrauded Spain.

Cristiano stands accused of failing to pay millions of euros in tax between the period of 2011 and 2014. The prosecutor's office in Madrid has said it has filed a lawsuit against the Portuguese player. Cristiano is accused of knowingly using a "business structure" to hide income made from his image rights. In December, leaked documents appeared to suggest that Cristiano had avoided tax on income allegedly held in offshore accounts – allegations he has also denied.

At the time, Real Madrid issued a stern statement saying: "In view of the stories published over recent days and in consideration of the certificate issued by the Spanish Tax Agency which confirms that our player Cristiano Ronaldo is up to date with all of his tax obligations, Real Madrid C. F. call for the utmost respect to be shown towards Cristiano Ronaldo, whose conduct has been absolutely exemplary throughout all of his time at our club."

The footballer, who is the proud dad to six-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., has previously said he has nothing to hide and is not worried about the claims. According to Forbes, Cristiano is the world's highest-paid athlete for 2017, having earned £73m last year from salary, bonuses and endorsements.

Cristiano has made no reference or shown any concern over the allegations on his social media accounts. He has been sharing sun-soaked photos with his family; one recent snap showed Cristiano and his mini-me son sporting identical haircuts. The likeness between father and son is striking, and it didn't take long for fans to comment on their similarities. "He already looks exactly like you!" one follower wrote.