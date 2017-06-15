Rebel Wilson has won defamation suit: 'I'm grateful its all over' The Pitch Perfect star opened up about her court case

Rebel Wilson has won a defamation suit against a women's magazine, which published an article claiming that the Pitch Perfect actress had lied about her name, age and upbringing. Speaking outside the court room, Rebel told reporters: "I'm very glad that the jury has agreed with me and by the unanimous, overwhelming verdict they have sent a very, very clear message. I really love my job as an actress and an entertainer and now I just look forward to rebuilding my career now the record has been set straight. I'd really like to thank my family and friends, my legal team who are here and everyone who has supposed me through the ordeal… I'm grateful it's all over."

Rebel thanked for family for their support

According to the star, the article's allegations made her lose out on acting roles and caused her considerable stress, so much so that she developed a stress sore, leading to several of her scenes in How to Be Single being cut. While in court, she said: "You're not popular for long in Hollywood, you have a few years until you go out of fashion. They took those two years away from me doing what I love, which is entertaining people and making people laugh. Not everyone has the strength to stand up for themselves, but I do."

Rebel testified at court

Sharing a photo of herself with her legal team following their victory, she tweeted: "We won!!! #legallyblonde #fightforwhatisright #justice." At the time the article was published, Rebel joked about the piece, tweeting: "OMG I'm actually a 100 year old mermaid formerly known as 'CC Chalice' ....thanks shady Australian press for your tall poppy syndrome," before adding: "Okay but all jokes aside now...my real name is Fat Patricia x."