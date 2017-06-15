Catherine Zeta-Jones shares recent holiday photo of children Dylan and Carys The mother-of-two posted a sweet photo of her teenage kids on Instagram

There is no denying that Catherine Zeta-Jones' family are close, especially if the doting mum’s latest Instagram photo is anything to go by. The Chicago actress took to social media on Thursday to share a picture of her two teenage children, Dylan, 16 and 14-year-old Carys, looking the picture of happiness on a boat during their recent holiday in Bermuda. The picture was taken at the prestigious annual sailing event America’s Cup. In the snap, a clear blue sea acts as the perfect backdrop. Captioning the photo, Catherine wrote: "The America’s Cup in Bermuda. Home is where the heart is."

Unsurprisingly, fans were quick to comment on the beautiful image, with one writing: "I love to see them smiling with each other. Happy Thursday Cath!" Another observed: "I had the best childhood ever and I can see that your children are having the best one ever too."

The America's Cup in Bermuda. Home is where the heart is. #AmericasCup A post shared by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones) on Jun 15, 2017 at 9:00am PDT

Catherine Zeta-Jones enjoyed spending quality time with Carys and Dylan while in Bermuda

Dylan and Carys have been enjoying a busy time of late, having recently spent the day with their Oscar-winning father, Michael Douglas, 72, at the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal.

While Catherine was notably absent from the event, which involved outings to the circuit over the weekend, she took to social media to share a photo of her family enjoying their day. Writing besides the picture, she penned: "I have to miss one of my favourite days out today. The Canadian Grand Prix. My Douglas clan flying the flag there in the pits, I am watching on tv!"

Carys and Dylan at the Grand Prix with dad Michael Douglas

Catherine has spoken in the past about raising her children, telling Today that she “loves” the teenage years. "I kind of pre-empted the roll-your-eyes teenager years. I love it. I just love the freshness," she said.

"It’s all so exciting to me… I was working when I was my son’s age. I was in the theatre, and I look at him, and I go, 'Wow, I was working when I was your age.' So I'm just enjoying this time, learning a whole bunch of stuff that I didn't know."