Holly Willoughby shares loving selfie with 'Papa Willoughby' The This Morning presenter enjoyed an afternoon with her dad Terry

Holly Willoughby has praised her dad for being a ray of positivity as she posted a sweet selfie with 'Papa Willoughby'. This This Morning presenter cuddled up to her dad Terry as the father-daughter duo enjoyed an afternoon out, in belated celebration of Father's Day. "Lovely, lovely afternoon hanging out with Papa Willoughby today... simply a joy to be around such a loving bundle of positivity... love you!" Holly wrote.

The TV star, 36, looked radiant in the snap, showing off her glowing tan and winning smile. Comments flooded in from fans praising the mum-of-three, with several remarking on where Holly gets her good looks from. "We know where that smile came from now," wrote one Instagram follower, while a second posted: "You have your daddy's nose!"

Lovely, lovely afternoon hanging out with Papa Willoughby today... simply a joy to be around such an loving bundle of positivity... love you! 💕 #belatedfathersday A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Jun 21, 2017 at 10:49am PDT

Holly tends to keep her family out of the spotlight, in particular her three young children Harry, Belle and Chester who she shares with husband Dan Baldwin. But on occasion, she thrills fans with a rare family photo. Earlier this week, she posted a sweet photo of her youngest son Chester in her bed and captioned the snapshot, "I know it's too hot to sleep… but when you wake up next to this…" followed by a series of heart eyes emojis.

Holly's weight loss secret revealed!

Holly has also shared a few photos of her parents, Terry and Lynne, with many complimenting the couple on their good looks. Holly showed fans where she gets her stunning looks from as she posted a photo of her ageless mum Lynne in March. It didn't take long for fans to comment on the resemblance between the mother-daughter duo – from their big beaming smiles to their sparkling eyes. And a picture Holly posted of her dad in May showed the father-daughter duo in Birmingham for This Morning Live. "ERM HOLLY... your Dads a fox...!" wrote one fan, while another commented: "He doesn't look old enough to be your Dad!"