Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield make rare outing with other halves at Royal Ascot The This Morning presenters were joined by their spouses at the racing event

TV couple Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were joined by their real-life partners as they attended day four of Royal Ascot on Friday. The best friends and co-hosts of This Morning made dapper outings with their spouses – Holly stepped out with her husband Dan Baldwin, while Phil was joined by his wife Stephanie Lowe. Holly and Dan, who have been married for ten years, posed for a photo at home before setting off for the high-society racing event of the year. "And they're (we're) off! @ascotracecourse here we come..." wrote Holly, sharing details of her outfit.

The 36-year-old presenter was her usual elegant self in a print wrap midi dress by London label Finery. She paired the floral frock with a black Philip Treacy hat. Dan, meanwhile, was handsome in a three-piece suit. Later sharing a photo from the racetrack, Holly and Dan were seen posing with their friends and sipping on champagne. "Start as we mean to go on..." Holly wrote.

Holly and Dan have been married for ten years

Meanwhile her co-host Phil made a rare, high-profile outing with his wife Stephanie, with whom he shares two daughters. The TV star, 55, gave a shout out to his suit maker, while also complimenting his elegant wife. "Thank you @davidobrien75 I wouldn't have known where to start. Mrs S you look gorgeous... can you get Sky Atlantic on that?" Phil wrote on Instagram.

A host of celebrities and members of the royal family flock to Ascot each year. The Queen traditionally attends the first day, opening the event with a carriage-drawn procession. On Tuesday, she was joined by her husband Prince Philip, Prince William and Kate, Prince Charles and Camilla, and her equestrian granddaughter Zara Tindall among other royals.

Phil and his wife Stephanie made a dapper couple

Ferne McCann, who is expecting her first baby, has also been spotted at the racing fixture with her friend Billie Faiers. Princess Diana's niece Lady Kitty Spencer, Olympic long jumper Greg Rutherford and Lord Frederick Windsor and Sophie Winkleman have also been pictured in attendance.