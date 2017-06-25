Fans defend Holly Willoughby over online body shaming comments The This Morning presenter reposted a photo of herself with a natural look on Sunday

Presenter Holly Willoughby was at the centre of a nasty body shaming battle on her Instagram page on Sunday. The popular TV host had reposted photographs of herself and her husband Dan Baldwin at a friend’s wedding. In the pictures Holly has a more natural look than her fully made-up appearance on This Morning, yet still looks stunning in a floral summer dress by Beulah – a favourite of the Duchess of Cambridge. She paired the outfit with a cardigan and wedges, wearing her blonde hair in a chic up-do.

👶🏻👶🏻💕#Repost @joleneellis ・・・ Truly Happy Babies #twins #supermum #alwayson @hollywilloughby #wedding dress by @beulahlondon A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Jun 25, 2017 at 2:58am PDT

The star smiled for the camera as she sat with her husband Dan, and in a second photo Holly is seen pushing a friend’s pram. Holly captioned the snap: “Truly Happy Babies #twins #supermum #alwayson @hollywilloughby #weddingdress by @beulahlondon.” There were lots of compliments for the star’s look, with one saying: “Love your dress Holly; you look amazing!” and another fan telling the star: “Wow holly you look great what you been doing!?”

Unfortunately, there were several negative comments about Holly’s weight and appearance, with some followers calling her ‘gaunt’ and saying she had ‘lost too much weight'. Holly’s fans were quick to defend her. One wrote: “We all need to take a moment and think how devastating it would be to read these comments. Shame on all of you.” A second follower said: “I think people need to stop criticising her, if she's happy and healthy that's all that matters.”

Another fan hit back at the comments, writing: “Damned if you do...damned if you don't @hollywilloughby. You are a naturally pretty girl, you haven't [been] photoshopped or probably considered your looks on this, you have simply shared a beautiful moment of you and your hubbie....why is everything directed at looks....what a beautiful happy moment.” One more fan said: “You look beautiful #hollywilloughby when we have curves we are too curvy and when we lose weight we are too thin. Beautiful person inside and out.”

Earlier this month, mum-of-three Holly revealed her new toned physique was down to Pilates, which she started after welcoming her second child, daughter Belle, in 2012. She embarked on weekly sessions at her home with fitness guru Lynne Robinson, the director of London-based Body Control Pilates. Lynne told The Sun: "I worked with Holly for several months, teaching her privately at her home once a week. Holly had postnatal matt work classes which concentrated on strengthening and toning her core." She added: "The exercises help trim the waist and flatten the stomach."