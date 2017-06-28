LazyTown's Robbie Rotten thanks fans for support following terminal cancer revelation Stefan Karl Stefansson is in the final stages of cancer, his wife revealed

LazyTown actor Stefan Karl Stefansson has shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, thanking fans for their support following the revelation that he has terminal cancer. The 41-year-old uploaded a picture of a rainbow with the words: "At the end of every storm there is a rainbow of hope." Stefan captioned the post: "From the bottom of my heart I thank you for the support you provide me. You give me hope and you all move me."

News of Stefan's terminal cancer diagnosis came to light after his wife Steinunn Olina shared a post on Facebook. She revealed that Stefan's "candle burns rapidly" and that the actor has been in hospital for just over two weeks. "On June 7, three liver tumours were removed," she wrote. "After the operation Stefan suffered an infection which lasted a week and afterwards, he received an infection that lasted for a week in hospital. Stephen has bile-duct cancer (Cholangiocarcinoma), a rare and little-researched disease. The disease is now advanced to stage four, and therefore, his life expectancy is unfortunately significantly reduced."

From the bottom of my heart I thank you for the support you provide me. You give me hope and you all move me. A post shared by Stefán Karl Stefánsson (@stefanssonkarl) on Jun 25, 2017 at 6:24am PDT

Stefan's wife revealed his cancer is terminal

Stefan's wife heartbreakingly revealed how it was "unbearable to tell our children that their dad would not live be an old man". She concluded the post: "We know that time is precious as never before and we have promised to enjoy it as well as we can. Death is strange – life is nothing but magnificent!"

Stefan is best known for playing villain Robbie Rotten in children's TV show, LazyTown. He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in September 2016, and has since gone through several rounds of surgery and chemo. In the CBeebies programme, Stefan plays the villain who encourages residents to be quiet and lazy. Meanwhile, superhero Sportacus wants people to be fit and healthy and to eat their 'sports candy', in other words, fruit and vegetables. The show's message is about getting kids to be more active and lead healthy lifestyles.