Ivanka Trump on brother Barron's White House playdates with his nieces and nephews

Kids will be kids! Barron Trump and his nieces and nephews are already making memories in the White House. Ivanka Trump opened up in a new interview with Fox & Friends on Tuesday about her 11-year-old brother — who moved to D.C. earlier this month — and her children's playdates at the presidential residence. "Now with Barron here they have so much fun together and they are so young. They’re really just kids. So they are just enjoying it," the mum-of-three — Arabella, five, Joseph, three, and Theodore, one — shared. "They spend a lot of time in the Oval [Office] with their grandfather, which is a lot of fun for them."

Barron moved into the White House in early June Photo: Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images

Ivanka continued, "Hearing their laughter chasing after Barron or poor Joseph, his tears because Barron and Arabella don't wait for him and he's three and a half. They'll send him on random chases and distract him and send him off in different directions. They traumatize Joseph a little bit."

Joseph pressed his face up a window in the Oval Office back in February Photo: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

While the kids have their fun, the Women Who Work author also gives her children White House "history lessons everyday in the best possible way." And although her sons might be too young to understand that their grandfather is President of the United States, Ivanka admitted that her five-year-old little girl is proud of her grandpa's new job.

Arabella is 'more well-behaved' now that her grandfather is president, Ivanka revealed Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

"[Arabella] thinks it's really cool, but she likes to remind him frequently that god is still much more powerful," Ivanka laughed. "She's so proud of him." Having her grandfather in the White House has also altered Arabella's behaviour. Ivanka, 35, revealed, "She senses. She's a little bit more well-behaved with him now than she used to be. She recognizes how special the position that he’s in is and she behaves a little bit better."

