Meet Prince Harry's girlfriend Meghan Markle's family

Although she was known in the celebrity circuit well before she started dating Prince Harry, very little was known about Suits actress Meghan Markle. But now the American star has many admirers with everyone wanting to know more about her. Here at HELLO! Online, we have decided to delve into the 35-year-old's life and those who know her most - her family!

Mother, Doria Radlan

Meghan Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, is a yoga instructor and social worker. In 2016, Meghan paid a heartfelt Mother's Day tribute to her mum on Instagram, sharing a picture of her wearing a graduation cap and gown. She said: "Always proud of this beautiful woman. This was when she graduated from USC with a masters in social work. Honouring my mom, Doria, and all the amazing mamas in our lives." According to reports, Doria divorced Meghan's father Thomas when the actress was six years old.

Father, Thomas Markle

Thomas, 72, is a former lighting director, who has reportedly met Prince Harry. According to Meghan's half-brother Thomas Jr, the pair were introduced to each other in Toronto. Earlier this year, Thomas Jr told MailOnline: "My dad knew about [the relationship] from the start. He first met Prince Harry about six months ago out in Toronto. He goes once every couple of months – [Meghan and Thomas Markle Sr] are very close and they stay in close contact." Meghan is his only daughter from his second marriage to Doria, while Thomas is his son from his first wife Roslyn.

Half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr

Meghan's half-brother is Thomas Markle Jr, who at 50 is 15 years older than the star. In January, he opened up about Meghan's relationship with Prince Harry. He told MailOnline: "She's very much in love and she's obviously happy because if she wasn't happy, she wouldn't be there. So she is happy and [the relationship is] taking off, which is good, and I wish them all the best. I couldn't be happier for her."

Half-sister, Samantha Grant

Samantha Grant, also known as Samantha Markle, is a former actress and model, who lives in Florida. The mother-of-three shares the same father with Meghan.

Pets, Guy and Bogart

It seems Meghan has something in common with the Queen – they have a shared love for dogs. Meghan often takes to social media to post cute pictures of her pet pooches, Guy and Bogart. During a previous appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Meghan opened up about her pets. She shared: "Bogs is about three years old now and I started to see that he loves the company of people, but just like I love the company of dogs, I don’t want to be around solely dogs all day long so I realised he might like to have a companion. Guy is a Beagle and 17 pounds. He’s probably about four or five-years-old based on his teeth. They are thick as thieves those two."