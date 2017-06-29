Jamie Oliver and wife Jools look loved-up in rare throwback picture The couple are proud parents to five children

They have been together for over two decades. And on Wednesday, Jamie Oliver was feeling nostalgic as he shared a sweet throwback picture of himself cuddling up to wife Jools. The Instagram snap, sees the couple - who were not married at the time - looking very loved-up and rather young as they posed together in the kitchen of London's River Café. The celebrity chef captioned the shot: "Throwback Me & my wife @joolsoliver 22 years ago at the @therivercafelondon good times there amazing people, great food and wonderful leaders in Rose Grey and Ruthie Rogers big love joxx." [sic]

The cute post comes a few days after the lovebirds - who have five children together - celebrated their 17th wedding anniversary. Jamie paid tribute to his partner by sharing a snapshot from their wedding day. He said: "Happy 17th wedding anniversary to my darling wife @joolsoliver thank you for everything you are the best!!! Love you babe Jx5x go look in the bread bin there a present for you." In Jools' snap, the chef can be seen kissing his smiling bride tenderly on the forehead. She simply captioned it as "17 years".

Jamie, 42, and Jools, 42, have been together for over 20 years and have five children; Poppy, 15, Daisy, 14, Petal, eight, Buddy Bear, six, and River Rocket, ten months. Earlier this year, mum-of-five Jools gave an insight into her and Jamie's long-lasting romance when she took to Instagram to share a photo of a pile of love letters Jamie had written when they were childhood sweethearts. Jools wrote: "When I was 17 I worked in Tokyo for 3 months and every single day Jamie sent me a letter or a fax without fail! These are only half of them. I started reading them and it brought back just the best and happiest memories xxx missing u @jamieoliver."