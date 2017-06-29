Jamie Oliver and wife Jools look loved-up in rare throwback picture
The couple are proud parents to five children
They have been together for over two decades. And on Wednesday, Jamie Oliver was feeling nostalgic as he shared a sweet throwback picture of himself cuddling up to wife Jools. The Instagram snap, sees the couple - who were not married at the time - looking very loved-up and rather young as they posed together in the kitchen of London's River Café. The celebrity chef captioned the shot: "Throwback Me & my wife @joolsoliver 22 years ago at the @therivercafelondon good times there amazing people, great food and wonderful leaders in Rose Grey and Ruthie Rogers big love joxx." [sic]
STORY: Jamie Oliver and wife Jools share wedding day photos on their 17th anniversary
The cute post comes a few days after the lovebirds - who have five children together - celebrated their 17th wedding anniversary. Jamie paid tribute to his partner by sharing a snapshot from their wedding day. He said: "Happy 17th wedding anniversary to my darling wife @joolsoliver thank you for everything you are the best!!! Love you babe Jx5x go look in the bread bin there a present for you." In Jools' snap, the chef can be seen kissing his smiling bride tenderly on the forehead. She simply captioned it as "17 years".
STORY: Jamie Oliver gives rare glimpse inside his home with Jools and their children
Jamie, 42, and Jools, 42, have been together for over 20 years and have five children; Poppy, 15, Daisy, 14, Petal, eight, Buddy Bear, six, and River Rocket, ten months. Earlier this year, mum-of-five Jools gave an insight into her and Jamie's long-lasting romance when she took to Instagram to share a photo of a pile of love letters Jamie had written when they were childhood sweethearts. Jools wrote: "When I was 17 I worked in Tokyo for 3 months and every single day Jamie sent me a letter or a fax without fail! These are only half of them. I started reading them and it brought back just the best and happiest memories xxx missing u @jamieoliver."
