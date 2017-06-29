Liam Payne reveals plans for girlfriend Cheryl's 34th birthday - find out what he's getting her! The One Direction star and Cheryl welcomed baby Bear in March

Cheryl will celebrate her first birthday as a mother on 30 June, and in a new interview, Liam Payne has shared his big plans to mark her special day. Liam and former X Factor judge Cheryl, who will turn 34 on Friday, are hoping to host a small party with their loved ones. But despite looking forward to the celebrations, the One Direction star confessed that he is unsure what to gift his girlfriend.

Speaking on US radio station Q102 this week, Liam revealed: "We are going to have a little get together thing for her which will be nice. She needs more memories and stuff like that rather than presents, she's got everything, if she wants something she'll get it. Now I've got to think of memories and things that will bring us all together." Liam, 23, and Cheryl, 33, who have been together since last year, welcomed their first child together on 22 March. The pop star also opened up about his experience since becoming a father, describing it as "beautiful". He added: "It's all happened so quickly and it's the most beautiful thing I've ever been a part of. Making my son, it's incredible. It's a really special time."

The comments come moments after he shared his first picture of little Bear. Liam took to Instagram to upload the sweet snapshot, which shows father and son wearing matching shoes, with the three-month-old dressed in an adorable grey bear onesie. "Like father like son #yeezy #fatherandson," he wrote alongside the picture. Elsewhere, new mother Cheryl recently posted a special message for Liam in honour of his first Father's Day. The Fight for this Love singer's message read: "Happy 1st Father's Day Liam. You are the most amazing daddy and the best example for our son. The way he looks at you says it all. Your relationship melts my heart. You are the centre of his world & We adore you."