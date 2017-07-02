Liam Payne throws Cheryl a beautiful garden party for her birthday – see the pictures! Cheryl’s boyfriend Liam planned a beautiful garden party for her 34th birthday

Liam Payne is one romantic boyfriend! The One Direction singer threw an enchanting garden party for his girlfriend Cheryl on Friday in the grounds of their stunning Surrey home. Cheryl’s friend and former Girls Aloud bandmate, Nicola Roberts, shared photos from the party on her Instagram Stories page on Saturday, which showed decorations at the star’s 34th birthday celebrations. In the pictures, brightly coloured streamers hang from a tree alongside charming flowers and birdcages. Liam created a magical setting for Cheryl’s party, which, according to the Mail Online, was attended by friends and family and organised with Cheryl’s knowledge.

Liam decorated the garden for Cheryl's birthday party

A source told the paper: “It was a garden party with a sit down dinner in the garden later in the evening.” Guests were reportedly treated to an Alice and Wonderland tea party with delicious cakes and a bright pink and blue colour scheme. After the supper, the garden was illuminated with beautiful lighting for the evening celebrations. The source said Cheryl had a “wonderful time and loved having everyone around.” The group also enjoyed watching Love Island together on TV, with Nicola posting a photo of the show to her Instagram page.

The birthday group reportedly settled down for a spot of Love Island on TV

Cheryl’s friends Reggie N Bollie, who were runners up on the X Factor in 2015, reportedly attended the party. The pair wrote on their Instagram page: “Happy Birthday to our boss lady @cherylofficial . The woman with the heart of Gold, We wish you happiness, fulfilment and more n more blessings. We're popping champagne in ur name tonight. #MentorForLife #happybirthday.

Earlier in the week, Liam spoke on US radio station Q102 about Cheryl’s birthday, revealing: "We are going to have a little get together thing for her which will be nice. She needs more memories and stuff like that rather than presents, she's got everything, if she wants something she'll get it. Now I've got to think of memories and things that will bring us all together." Looks like he did a great job!

Birthday bunny 😏🎊🎉🎈... Thank you sooo much for all my lovely birthday wishes. 🙏🏼 you always make me feel so special ☺️ A post shared by Cheryl (@cherylofficial) on Jun 30, 2017 at 12:05pm PDT

This was a special birthday for Fight For This Love singer Cheryl, who is celebrating her first as a mother to three-month-old baby boy Bear. On Friday evening she shared her first selfie as a mum on Instagram. "Birthday bunny..." she captioned the photograph, that showed her with a pair of pink bunny ears and a cute button nose. "Thank you sooo much for all my lovely birthday wishes. You always make me feel so special." Cheryl's picture showed off her long flowing brown hair, and she looked the picture of health in the cute filtered photo.

Another Happy Birthday and fbf post. She's going to hate this pic but it captures perfectly that cheeky mood she gets in when she's happy and enjoyed a cocktail. The one where I have to watch her like a hawk! It's only right for a Birthday post. Sisters from other misters. Love you Bel ❤️Happy Birthday @cherylofficial A post shared by Nicola Roberts (@lilcola) on Jun 30, 2017 at 2:37am PDT

There were birthday wishes from her Girls Aloud pals too. Nicola, 31, shared a sweet throwback from a fun night out. In the caption, she wrote: "Another Happy Birthday and Fbf post. She's going to hate this pic but it captures perfectly that cheeky mood she gets in when she's happy and enjoyed a cocktail. The one where I have to watch her like a hawk! It's only right for a Birthday post. Sisters from other misters. Love you Bel ❤Happy Birthday @cherylofficial."

Close friend Kimberley, 35, uploaded a black-and-white montage of the "three amigos". She said: "Little pic montage for the birthday girl @cherylofficial Happy Birthday! 🎉So many happy memories ❤you loads." The mother-of-two also added the hashtags, #birthdaygirl, #memories, #friends, #3amigos and #bottomrightismyfav.