Louise Redknapp to star in musical with Strictly pal Will Young – find out more!

Singer Louise Redknapp has shared some exciting news on her Instagram page! The former Eternal star is to play the role of Sally Bowles in hit musical Cabaret, which will be touring the UK from the end of September this year. Louise looks fantastic in the promotional photograph for Rufus Norri’s Cabaret on her Instagram page. The star sits seductively on a chair in the trademark Sally Bowles underwear look, complete with bowler hat and sassy black wig. Louise wrote: “So excited to get started on #cabaret @willyoungofficial@bklproductions #sallybowles.”

Her fans reacted with great excitement at the news, with one writing: “Wow. Totally stunning,” and another saying, “My word you look great! I love it. Keep up the good work.” One fan referred to Louise’s recent boxing photos on her social media page, commenting: “So this is what all the intense training was for!? I'm gonna book tickets x.” There were more compliments for the star, as another follower told her: “Seen 3 different Sallys in the role and I'm most excited about you @louiseredknapp.” One fan flattered her: “Stunning, beautiful, Jaime is a lucky man x.”

Pop Idol winner Will Young is also set to star in the show as the character Emcee. He originally appeared in Cabaret in the West End in 2012, so his new role sees him to return to the show. Louise and Will are good friends after starring in last year’s Strictly Come Dancing together.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Louise revealed that she had to take part in three auditions to land the role, with one lasting five hours. Louise revealed: “For the first time in my life, I had to go for a real, proper audition and learn a script and act and put myself out there, for Rufus Norris at the National Theatre. It was one of the scariest things I’ve done, and the most intimidating.”

Louise told the paper that she has always had a love of singing and that her appearance on Strictly Come Dancing reminded her of her passion for dancing. Acting is a new venture for her, although she is a trained performer, having attended the Italia Conti theatre school as a child. Of her co-star Will Young, Louise reveals that he has given her advice on how to play Sally. She said: “He takes his role really seriously and both he and Rufus have just said to me, ‘Bring your version of Sally Bowles. Don’t act it - live it.’”

Cabaret starts its UK tour on 21 September.