Holly Willoughby cries with laughter after pony poos live on air The This Morning presenter was reduced to tears and had to hide behind co-host Phillip Schofield

Holly Willoughby was left in fits of giggles after a pony pooed live on air on This Morning. The TV presenter struggled to keep her composure as she and co-host Phillip Schofield watched the pony do its business on their rug. The pair were interviewing guest Katy Smith about the practicalities of having a guide pony over a guide dog. The miniature horses are due to become Britain's first guide ponies.

"A guide dog is unlikely to poo on the kitchen floor. Are they house-trained? Or horse-trained?" asked Phil. "Horses can be trained," said Katy. Much to everyone's horror, the pony started relieving itself. "Cue!" Holly cried, pointing at the horse in shock. "Ah, there you go, perfect timing," laughed Phil. "Absolutely perfect, perfect training." He continued to joke: "So I'm sure a person who had impaired sight would find that extremely useful on the kitchen rug. Well done, very good, I think you've proved my point here that there are limitations between horses and dogs."

They say you should never work with animals on live TV, and *this* is the perfect example why!💩 @Schofe @hollywills #ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/HpLTjD8JfH — This Morning (@thismorning) July 4, 2017

Holly started crying with laughter and hid her face behind Phil as she tried to wipe away tears. "Oh my god, oh my god. That was my favourite thing I've ever seen. I'm sorry, I don't want to laugh," she said, weeping. "Normally, we bring a bucket with us," said a red-faced Katy. "This doesn't normally happen. He just wants to make himself known on TV for the wrong reasons." Phil replied: "That'll be all over the internet – and the carpet."

Holly was in stitches as the pony pooed live on air

Viewers at home were left in hysterics after watching the segment go wrong. "That pony on this morning is absolute tv gold," one fan wrote, while a second posted: "I'm actually in tears at @Schofe & @hollywills on this morning, then when they're going off air the pony was eating the newspaper."