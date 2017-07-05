Lady Gaga comes to Ed Sheeran's defence after he quits Twitter Lady Gaga reached out to Ed Sheeran after he quit Twitter

Lady Gaga has defended Ed Sheeran after he revealed that he has quit Twitter due to negative comments. The American Horror Story star shared a snap of herself with Ed on Instagram, and urged her fans to be kind to everyone. She wrote: "What an incredible talented artist I LOVE ED @teddysphotos deserves all our love and respect like all humans do. I wish all people on the internet would be positive and loving and apart of creating an online community that is kind and empowering, not hateful and mean. No reason to tear down an artist simply because they are on top. Work harder to be kinder everybody. That should be your first duty to humanity."

The star's followers were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "True that! Ed is an amazing artist and making fun of him… is cruel and stupid. The world needs to be a little bit kinder and respectful," while another added: "Well said so true - if people don't have anything nice to say they should shut their mouths."

Ed spoke to The Sun about his decision to quit Twitter, saying: "I've actually come off Twitter completely. I can't read it. I go on it and there's nothing but people saying mean things. Twitter's a platform for that. One comment ruins your day. But that's why I've come off it. The head-[expletive] for me has been trying to work out why people dislike me so much." His fans expressed their disappointment at his decision, with Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt writing: "Aww this makes me so sad that someone so lovely, talented & whose music brings so much joy to others gets hate & upset from others."