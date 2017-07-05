Claudia Schiffer and husband Matthew Vaughn enjoy rare date night at Nobu London Just hours earlier, the German supermodel was seated front row at the Chanel show in Paris

It was date night on Tuesday for Claudia Schiffer and her husband Matthew Vaughn as they enjoyed a rare outing in London. The couple were spotted out and about in Mayfair, where they dined at the exclusive Japanese-inspired restaurant Nobu on Berkeley Street. Claudia, 46, was casual chic in a retro denim midi skirt and a black sweater by Isabel Marant. She had her trademark blonde hair styled in loose waves with a middle parting, and accessorised with a bold green handbag.

The German supermodel had just returned from a whirlwind visit to Paris, where she attended the Chanel show for Haute Couture Fashion Week. The mother-of-three converted the streets of Paris into her own runway, as she turned heads in her cool black jumpsuit and vintage-inspired white shades. Claudia was joined by Cara Delevingne, Katy Perry and Chanel's head designer, Karl Lagerfeld.

As the former muse of Chanel, the veteran model still continues to show her support for the French label. Last week, she attended the annual Serpentine Summer Party, which was co-hosted by Chanel. Previous hosts have included Tommy Hilfiger, Christopher Kane and Brioni. Claudia was joined by fellow A-listers Dame Shirley Bassey, Princess Eugenie, Lady Kitty Spencer, Lady Amelia Windsor and designer Alice Temperley.

While Claudia often hits the party scene in London, the actress tends to keep her family out of the spotlight. She has three children with her film director husband Matthew – son Caspar, 14, and daughters Clementine, 12, and Cosima, seven. The couple married in 2002 in Suffolk and split their time between Stanningfield in Suffolk and Notting Hill in London.