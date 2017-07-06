Ed Sheeran sets the record straight about quitting Twitter Ed Sheeran took to Instagram to clear up reports that he has left Twitter

Ed Sheeran has denied quitting Twitter despite reports that he had left the social media app due to negative comments. Taking to Instagram, the Shape of You singer shared a snap of himself wearing a T-shirt with a slogan which read 'Hoax', and wrote: "Loads of Hoo-har about me quitting stuff. I haven't quit anything, I'm just not reading anything, except Harry Potter. Hope everyone had a wonderful July 4th yo."

Fans were quick to praise the star, with one writing: "Great post, always hard to do but it's good to focus on the love you get rather than the haters and so many people love you," while another added: "Hahahahaha I'm reading Harry Potter atm too." In Ed's original interview with The Sun about Twitter, he was quoted saying: "I've actually come off Twitter completely. I can't read it. I go on it and there's nothing but people saying mean things. Twitter's a platform for that. One comment ruins your day. But that's why I've come off it. The head-[expletive] for me has been trying to work out why people dislike me so much."

Lady Gaga shared a photo of herself with Ed to support him following his comments, and wrote: "What an incredible talented artist I LOVE ED @teddysphotos deserves all our love and respect like all humans do. I wish all people on the internet would be positive and loving and apart of creating an online community that is kind and empowering, not hateful and mean. No reason to tear down an artist simply because they are on top. Work harder to be kinder everybody. That should be your first duty to humanity."