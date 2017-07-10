Take That's former manager opens up about Jason Orange's departure Take That's former manager has finally spoken out about Jason Orange's departure from the band

Take That's former manager, Nigel Martin-Smith, has shared his thoughts on Jason Orange's decision to quit the band back in 2014, and revealed that Jason found it hard to be part of the band due to his lack of interest in music. Nigel told the Daily Star: "When I put Jason in the band he loved it but he turned around years later and said he was upset with me. He said he couldn't sing, he wasn't a musician and I had no right to put him in the band. He wanted to know why I did it to him. He said he had loads of issues as a result of it and seemed to blame me for ruining his life. I couldn’t believe it."

Jason quit the band in 2014

The former band manager continued: "I said, 'Jay, you've travelled the world first class, stayed in five-star hotels, had women throwing themselves at you, had the most amazing life, with how many millions in the bank'. That's how bizarre it is." Jason originally revealed that he was leaving the band back in 2014. In a statement, he said: "There have been no fallings out, only a decision on my part that I no longer wish to do this." His band mate Howard Donald also revealed that he thought Jason had left because he was "no longer in love with music, or recording it, or the whole process of it".

The band is now a trio after Robbie William and Jason left

At the time, the band's statement read: "This is a sad day for us. Jason leaving is a huge loss both professionally and even more so personally. We first became aware of Jason's reservations a couple of years ago but had hoped that by giving him the desired time and space he may begin to feel differently. This has not been the case and we now have to accept and fully respect his decision which we know hasn't been an easy one."

