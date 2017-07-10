Geri Horner spotted with baby Montague at Formula One World Championship Monty Horner joined his parents at the race on Sunday!

Geri Horner was spotted taking her baby son, Montague, to watch the F1 race on Sunday. The proud mum-of-two looked happy and relaxed with her husband, Christian Horner, and they watched the Formula One World Championship in Austria. Dressed in a navy T-shirt with matching shorts, the five-month-old was snapped being lifted into the air by his mum and fussed over by his dad during the race.

Geri played with her baby son

Proud mum Geri also shared a photo of herself with little Monty on Instagram, and her followers were quick to gush over the cute photo. One person wrote: "He's beautiful and you look so totally happy," while another person added: "Ah he's beautiful! Really enjoying your Instagram pics at the moment!" The 44-year-old gave birth to Monty in February, and took to Instagram to make the birth announcement. She wrote: "Montague George Hector Horner arrived this morning, a beautiful little brother for Bluebell and Olivia #amazing-day #grateful #monty," along with a black-and-white image showing her new arrival's tiny feet.

Geri was all smiles during their visit

The former Spice Girls band member spoke to The Sunday Times about her "miracle". She said: "I feel incredibly lucky to have conceived naturally at my age, 44. I see it as a miracle. Trust me, I can still moan like the rest them but, equally, I remind myself every day that this is an absolute gift." She also spoke about how yoga had helped her throughout her pregnancy journey. "I found Iyengar yoga, which I have practised for several years, to be really helpful," she told the newspaper. "I really like the pose when you are on all fours and you wiggle your hips… I also love a couple of standing poses, especially the half-moon, but deep down I am like a lazy lion. To me the resting poses are the best."