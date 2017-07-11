Loading the player...

Holly Willoughby celebrates dad's birthday with cutest childhood photo The This Morning presenter posted the sweetest throwback picture on Instagram

Happy birthday to Holly Willoughby's dad! The This Morning presenter has shared the cutest throwback photo on Instagram to celebrate her dad Terry's birthday, sending all her love to 'Papa Willoughby'. Holly was the picture of cuteness as a toddler, tentatively smiling at the camera as her dad embraced her. "Happy birthday to my daddy…" she lovingly wrote. "One of life's good ones!... love you..."

The TV star, 36, occasionally treats fans to intimate family photos. She recently shared a selfie with her dad in celebration of Father's Day last month, showing the pair enjoying afternoon tea. "Lovely, lovely afternoon hanging out with Papa Willoughby today... simply a joy to be around such a loving bundle of positivity... love you!" she wrote.

Happy birthday to my daddy...one of life's good ones! ... love you... 🎂🍾🎈💜 A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Jul 11, 2017 at 12:44am PDT

The This Morning host shared a childhood picture with her dad

Holly tends to keep her family out of the spotlight, in particular her three young children Harry, Belle and Chester who she shares with husband Dan Baldwin. But on occasion, she thrills fans with a rare family photo. She has posted a few pictures of her parents Terry and Lynne, with many complimenting the couple and noting where Holly gets her good looks from.

Holly has also uploaded a few images of her children, making sure to keep their faces hidden from view. One recent snap showed her youngest son Chester in her bed. "I know it's too hot to sleep… but when you wake up next to this…" Holly captioned the snapshot, followed by a series of heart eyes emojis.

I know it's too hot to sleep... but when you wake up next to this... 😍😍😍 A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Jun 20, 2017 at 10:32pm PDT

Holly shared a photo of her youngest son Chester

The beautiful blonde regularly keeps fans updated with her outfits on This Morning, telling followers where each piece is from. Holly is known for mixing luxury designer labels with high-street ones, with Karen Millen, L.K. Bennett, Alice + Olivia and Whistles among her favourites.