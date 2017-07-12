George and Amal Clooney step out for dinner date in Italy The couple welcomed twins Alexander and Ella on 6 June

Beaming new parents George and Amal Clooney were in high spirits as they headed out for a dinner date in Italy on Tuesday. The couple, who welcomed twins Alexander and Ella in June, looked tanned and happy as they stepped out for an evening with friends at il Gatto Nero, one of their favourite haunts in Lake Como. "Everyone was so excited to see him and Amal for dinner," one onlooker told People. "They got many hugs and a lot of love. Amal looked gorgeous and didn't look the slightest bit tired. She kept smiling and looked so happy."

Lake Como is a favourite retreat for George, 56, and Amal, 39, and they have often holidayed at their family home there. The couple were pictured jetting into Milan last Monday with their newborn babies in tow. They arrived by private plane, with George seen disembarking with a baby carrier. It was the first time that the new parents had been seen in public with their twins.

Alexander and Ella are the couple's first children together. They were born at London's St Mary's Hospital on 6 June; Alexander arrived first, at 12.54pm, followed by his sister Ella at 12.56pm. Announcing the birth of their twins in a statement, George and Amal said: "This morning Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney into their lives. Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine. George is sedated and should recover in a few days."

Speaking to HELLO! following the twins' arrival, Amal's mother, Baria Alamuddin, said: "The babies are so beautiful and our family is complete. They are going to bring so much joy and I hope they will be as good as their parents at bringing harmony and human rights to the world. Myself and my husband are thrilled.

"Amal is doing very well and they are extremely happy and overjoyed. Everything went really smoothly with the birth. I'd like to thank the doctors and staff who looked after them. This is a very happy time in my life and I’m thrilled to be a grandmother again – I now have eight perfect grandchildren. I am very well practised! Nothing rivals being a mother except being a grandmother, it's one of the great joys of life."