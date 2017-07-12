Phillip Schofield shares sweet throwback video as he celebrates daughter's birthday Molly is the TV star's oldest child with wife Stephanie

Phillip Schofield has shared a throwback family video on Instagram in celebration of his daughter Molly's 24th birthday. The This Morning star uploaded the short clip on social media on 12 July, writing alongside: "Happy birthday @mollyschofe 24 years, gone in a flash." The video sees a very young Molly unwrapping gifts, as she is asked by her dad: "Why are you getting all these presents Molly? What's the day?" The little girl then sweetly replies: "It's my happy day."

Fans were quick to send their well wishes to the birthday girl. "So cute! Happy birthday Molly," one wrote. Another added: "Adorable… My eldest turns 24 too this year. I would love to go back to this age and do it all again. Happy birthday and wishing you many more 'happy days' xx."

Happy birthday @mollyschofe 24 years, gone in a flash 😘😘 A post shared by Phillip Schofield (@schofe) on Jul 12, 2017 at 1:20am PDT

Molly is Phillip's eldest daughter with his wife of 24 years, Stephanie. The couple are also proud parents to daughter Ruby, who celebrated her 21st birthday in January. Earlier this year, Phillip opened up about his marriage to Stephanie, and her decision to appear with him in his 2017 series Schofield's South African Adventure.

Phillip and his wife Stephanie are also parents to 21-year-old Ruby

"She worked in television years ago," he explained. "That was how we met, so she can do it, she just doesn't want to these days." The couple, who have been married since March 1993, were first introduced when Stephanie worked as a BBC production assistant while Phillip was fronting children's television. Of her appearance in his travel series, Phillip revealed: "She told me, 'I do trust you', so she will only film with me. She got more into it as we went along."

