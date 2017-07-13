Lawyer who was portrayed by John Travolta in American Crime Story representing Rob Kardashian in Blac Chyna lawsuit Robert Shapiro was portrayed by John Travolta in American Crime Story

Robert Shapiro, who famously defended OJ Simpson with Robert Kardashian Sr back in 1995, has now been hired to represent Rob Kardashian. Rob's ex-fiancée, Blac Chyna, has been granted a temporary restraining order against him after he posted explicit photos of her on social media.

Mr Shapiro, who was portrayed by John Travolta in the hugely popular miniseries American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson, released a statement on behalf of the reality show star. It read: "I, personally, on Mr. Kardashian's behalf apologised and offered our regrets as to what happened in the past couple of days. Now we move forward to do one thing and one thing only, whatever is in the best interest of the child."

Robert Shapiro is representing Rob

Blac's own defence attorney, Lisa Bloom, released a statement on behalf of the mother-of-two. She wrote: "Mr. Kardashian, you are now on notice: revenge porn is illegal. Cyberbullying your ex is harassment. Chyna ended your relationship months ago and she has the right to live as she chooses, work as she chooses, dress as she chooses, date who she chooses, and be intimate with who she chooses… It stops now. Your attempts to shame and control her are hereby rejected. Her body, her choice. Her life, her choice. Back off."

Blac has been granted a temporary restraining order against Rob

Speaking about her reaction to the explicit photos being posted, Blac told Good Morning America: "I was devastated, of course. I'm like, how could somebody, like, post these pictures of me? And I'm like, 'Wow, okay.' This is a person that I trusted. I confided. I felt comfortable, you know, with even sending these pictures and even talking to him about certain things, you know… I just felt … betrayed."