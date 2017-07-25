Phillip Schofield shares fun family photo from his daughter’s graduation day The doting dad looked to have had a wonderful day celebrating daughter Ruby's special day

Phillip Schofield is one proud dad! The This Morning co-host enjoyed celebrating his youngest daughter’s graduation at Leed’s Beckett University on Tuesday, and had fun creating a memorable family photo to mark the special occasion. Ruby, 21, looked smart in her gown and mortar, and looked to be having a wonderful day as she posed with her famous dad and mum, Stephanie Lowe, behind a large ‘2017’ sign outdoors. Phillip captioned the post, which he shared on Instagram: "Congratulations on your graduation @rubyschofe."

Phillip Schofield and wife Stephanie celebrated their daughter Ruby's graduation

Fans of Phillip were quick to send their well wishes, with one writing: "Well done Ruby," while another observed: "Ohh Leeds Beckett University have great graduation hood colours. I wonder if they do Masters degrees. Well done @rubyschofe a great achievement!!"

Phillip is also dad to Molly, who celebrated her 24th birthday earlier in the month. To mark the occasion, the 55-year-old once again took to social media, uploading a sweet throwback video of Molly as a little girl. Alongside the short clip, he wrote: "Happy birthday @mollyschofe 24 years, gone in a flash." The footage showed a very young Molly unwrapping gifts, as she is asked by her dad: "Why are you getting all these presents Molly? What's the day?" The little girl then sweetly replies: "It's my happy day."

Earlier in the year Phillip and his girls enjoyed a family holiday in the States

It's been a busy year for Phillip and his family, who recently enjoyed a holiday in the States, which included a trip to Universal Studios and Disneyland. The family also had fun on a shopping excursion on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, browsing in luxury stores including Jimmy Choo and Yves Saint Laurent.

Phillip and Stephanie have been married since 1993

Phillip and Stephanie have been married since March 1993, and were first introduced when Stephanie worked as a BBC production assistant while Phillip was fronting children's television. Earlier in the year, the pair appeared together on Phillip’s new series, Schofield’s South African Adventures.