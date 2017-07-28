Angelina Jolie's 'casting game' causes controversy – read the details Angelina Jolie's 'casting game' is under fire

Angelina Jolie has caused controversy with her recent interview in Vanity Fair, in which she revealed the unusual method casting directors used to find the star of her Netflix film, First They Killed My Fair. The segment of the article read: "To cast the children in the film Jolie looked at orphanages, circuses, and slum schools, specifically seeking children who had experienced hardship. In order to find their lead, to play young Loung Ung, the casting directors set up a game, rather disturbing in its realism: they put money on the table and ask the child to think of something she needed the money for, and then to snatch it away."

Angelina spoke about the game in an interview

They then revealed that the child would have to lie about why they want the money. Speaking about the game, Angelina said: "Srey Moch was the only child that stared at the money for a very, very long time. When she was forced to give it back, she became overwhelmed with emotion. All these different things came flooding back. When she was asked later what the money was for, she said her grandfather had died, and they didn't have enough money for a nice funeral."

The casting process for First They Killed My Father has come under fire

The game received a mixed reaction from readers including Piers Morgan, who tweeted: "What? This is appalling." Another person added: "She's probably one of those people who views people's pain as 'beautiful'." However, others defended the star, with one writing: "Come on man, do you think Jolie would be cruel or damage kids? You people are sick! She's done more for humanity than all you put together!"