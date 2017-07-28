Prince Harry's girlfriend Meghan Markle is in London ahead of 36th birthday Meghan Markle is believed to have flown to the UK with her mother ahead of her birthday celebrations

She is set to celebrate her 36th birthday next Friday, but it seems Meghan Markle has kicked off the celebrations early. The Suits actress has flown to the UK to spend time with her beloved boyfriend, Prince Harry. She was spotted at Waterloo station, going about her travels practically unnoticed on Thursday evening, HELLO! Online can confirm. With her brunette tresses left loose in tousled waves, the American beauty was perfectly preened in a chic white blazer.

Meghan Markle was seen in London on Thursday evening

Although it is not known when she arrived in the city, it is believed that Meghan is with her mother Doria Radlan. The actress has a close relationship with her mother, who is a yoga instructor and social worker. Last year, Meghan paid a heartfelt Mother's Day tribute on Instagram, sharing a picture of Doria wearing a graduation cap and gown. She said: "Always proud of this beautiful woman. This was when she graduated from USC with a masters in social work. Honouring my mom, Doria, and all the amazing mamas in our lives." According to reports, Doria divorced Meghan's father Thomas when the actress was six years old.

Prince Harry and Meghan were recently pictured kissing at the polo

Over the past few weeks, Meghan has been busy filming the seventh season of Suits in Toronto, where she is based. The actress and Harry, 32, regularly jet back and forth between the Prince's hometown of London and Canada. The lovebirds will also be celebrating their first anniversary; it is believed that they first started dating last summer after being introduced by a mutual friend. In April, Meghan shut down her lifestyle blog The Tig and ended her role as ambassador to Canadian clothing company Reitmans - signs that she is preparing for a future with her Prince.