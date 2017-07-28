Beyoncé fails to block $20million lawsuit with Messy Mya's family Messy Mya's sister has filed a lawsuit against Beyoncé

Beyoncé has been unable to block a $20million lawsuit regarding a voice recording of the late YouTube star, Messy Mya (real name Anthony Barre), who was murdered in 2010. In the star's Formation video, several quotes from Mya's YouTube video can be heard. According to Billboard, Anthony's sister Angel successfully made the case that Beyonce's use of the clips were "qualitatively significant" to the song, and were "not transformative."

The publication also reported that U.S. District Judge Nannette Jolivette Brown, who is presiding over the case, said that Beyoncé's motion to dismiss the case for failure to state a claim is "viewed with disfavour and is rarely granted." In her 66-page decision, she added: "Plaintiffs have plausibly alleged in their complaint that defendants did not change or alter the 'expressive content or message' of Anthony Barré's YouTube videos, but rather used unmodified clips without adding anything new."

It is a busy time for the star and her husband, Jay Z, as they recently welcomed twins, Rumi and Sir Carter. The singer shared the first ever photos of the newborns on Instagram earlier this month, showing her holding her new babies in her arms. "Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today," she captioned the shot. Along with the photo, Beyoncé also confirmed the name of her twins for the first time, after filing trademark documents with the US Patent and Trademark Office at the end of June.

The star also revealed her pregnancy on the social media ap. Posting a snap beautiful maternity photo on her Instagram account, she wrote: "We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters."