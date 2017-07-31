Cruz Beckham follows in his mum's footsteps and channels his inner Spice Girl The adorable son of David and Victoria Beckham sure has the moves!

Cruz Beckham famously started breakdancing while on stage with his famous mum, Victoria Beckham, during the Spice Girls reunion tour circa 2008, and nine years later, the now 12-year-old is channelling his popstar mum yet again. In a fun new video posted on his Instagram stories, Cruz can be seen dancing on stage with a group of other children while out in LA. The adorable youngster looked cool dressed in a black tracksuit and baseball cap, and seemed to be having a wonderful time.

Cruz Beckham danced away to the Spice Girls while on stage in LA

And with school out for the summer, it looks like Cruz is making the most of the holidays. Last weekend, he enjoyed an active family day out to the gym with his famous parents and younger sister, Harper, six. Retired footballer David Beckham was captured on camera swinging from a rope, which Victoria shared on social media, editing it so it had the theme tune of Indiana Jones in the background.

Cruz and dad David had fun hanging out on the swings at the gym last weekend

Victoria captioned the video: "Spider-man didn’t work out but there's always Indiana Jones," causing a playful argument between the couple. David wrote that he will "Get you back for this," and replied to a friend who had found the footage to be funny, telling them: "Don’t you start laughing that gives encouragement."

Special day spending time with @brooklynbeckham kisses from the sunshine 🇺🇸x VB A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Jul 28, 2017 at 7:12pm PDT

Victoria and Brooklyn made the most of their time together before he flies the nest to go to university

The close-knit family will no doubt miss 18-year-old Brooklyn, who is set to go off to university in New York in September to pursue a photography course. However, it looks like he has been making the most of his time with his loved ones beforehand. Over the weekend, he enjoyed a day out with mum Victoria, who surprised her fans after sharing a selfie of the duo on social media.

Notorious for her more serious expressions and trademark pout, the former pop star showed a different side to her as she posed with a smile, writing besides the image: "Special day spending time with @brooklynbeckham kisses from the sunshine 🇺🇸x VB."