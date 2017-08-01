Casey Affleck's wife Summer Phoenix files for divorce The couple announced their split in March 2016

It's officially all over for Casey Affleck and Summer Phoenix. The actress, who is the younger sister of Joaquin Phoenix, has filed for divorce, requesting joint physical and legal custody of their two children – sons Indiana, 12, and nine-year-old Atticus – as well as spousal support. It comes more than a year after the couple announced their split, in March 2016.

According to E! News, Casey, 41, and Summer, 38, first met in 1995 when Joaquin introduced the pair, having worked with Casey's older brother Ben Affleck on To Die For. They got engaged in 2003, and went on to tie the knot three years later, in 2006. They were last seen at a public event together in 2014.

Summer Phoenix has filed for divorce from husband Casey Affleck

In a 2013 interview with The Daily Beast, Casey opened up about the start of the couple's romance. "She was going out with someone else and I said, 'Man, she's cute,' and Joaquin said, 'You should see if she'll go out with you… don't worry about that other dude.' So he was leaving town one day and said, 'My sister is in my apartment and she's all by herself – would you mind checking in on her?' So I checked in on her, and it stuck."

Casey, who won the 2017 Oscar for best actor for Manchester By The Sea, was sued by two women in 2010, who accused him of sexual harassment on the set of the movie, I'm Still Here. He settled both lawsuits out of court for undisclosed sums, and has continued to deny the allegations.