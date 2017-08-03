Louise Redknapp all smiles as she steps out wearing her wedding ring It was the star's first public appearance since rumours of her split surfaced

Louise Redknapp was all smiles as she stepped out on Wednesday evening, her first public appearance since reports surfaced that she has split from husband Jamie Redknapp. The Strictly Come Dancing star arrived on her own for the press launch of the new West End show Evita, looking chic in a pair of high-waisted black trousers and a white shirt. Onlookers were quick to notice that Louise was still wearing her engagement ring and wedding band, and she seemed in high spirits as she posed for cameras outside the Phoenix Theatre.

Mum-of-two Louise, 42, has kept a dignified silence ever since reports of her split first emerged. Fans did wonder whether the star was sharing a cryptic message in her latest Instagram post, however. On Wednesday, Louise shared footage on social media from a recent fashion shoot with business partner Emma Rose Thatcher, with whom she runs the successful fashion and lifestyle blog, A Style Album. The clip sees the two stars posing together in coordinating pink ensembles – and on closer inspection, it's revealed that Emma is wearing a jumper emblazoned with the words, 'Don't believe the hype.'

Louise and Jamie, 44, tied the knot in Bermuda in June 1998, and only recently celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary. They share two sons together, Charley, 13, and eight-year-old Beau. The couple are yet to officially announce their split – although one of Louise's Strictly friends recently confirmed that the couple have called it quits. Pro dancer Karen Clifton told the Sun that she had seen a different side to Louise since they worked side-by-side on the BBC programme.

"On the show Louise grew in confidence and you could see her wings expanding. It's been great because she's been a stay-at-home mum and sometimes you can forget about yourself," she said. "Now she's giving herself a little bit more attention and she's taking care of herself, which is lovely. She's reinventing herself. She's a gorgeous woman and he's a lovely man, and I just feel really bad that they've separated."