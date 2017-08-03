Olivia Newton-John gives cancer update: 'I am feeling good' Olivia Newton-John has said she is "feeling good"

Olivia Newton-John has given her fans an update on her illness, and thanked them for their love and support. The Grease star - who was diagnosed with breast cancer again in May, having first been diagnosed in 1992 - took to Facebook to ask her followers to sponsor her at the Wellness Walk and Research Run for the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre, and spoke about her diagnosis.

STORY: John Travolta's son Benjamin makes rare TV appearance

The 68-year-old wrote: "This year IS especially poignant and personal for me. As you may know, I am currently on my second cancer to wellness journey — 25 years since my first one back in 1992… Being on this journey again has brought me closer to what every patient and their families are going through at the ONJ, and what we need to do to help support them."

After speaking about her charity, she continued: "I am really grateful for and touched by the worldwide outpouring of love and concern for me over the last few months. Thank you. I am feeling good and enjoying total support from my family, friends and my loyal fans. I ąm totally confident that my new journey will have a positive success story to inspire others! With your ongoing support of the ONJ and the Wellness Walk and Research Run, I know we will find a cure for cancer in my lifetime!"

READ: Olivia Newton-John reveals cancer has returned and spread

Olivia thanked for fans

Olivia's fans were quick to offer their support, with one writing: "Dear Olivia Newton-John you're nothing but an inspiration!!! The world loves you so much. Thank you for being brave and strong enough to face this disease and also encourage people at the same time. You're unique, wonderful and amazing," while another added: "Blessings to you Olivia! I've been a HUGE fan since I was a little girl! I named my daughter after you. I'm thrilled you're feeling better and your positive outlook on things are admirable! Love and health to you! "