Simon Cowell talks One Direction reuniting without Harry Styles Simon Cowell has opened up about One Direction reuniting

Simon Cowell has opened up about the future of the boyband One Direction, and revealed that he thinks the band members – Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Harry Styles – will want to get back together at some point. Speaking to the Sun, he said: "You know, it's fun being out there on your own but what I hope is going to happen is that they remember now how much fun it was being in a group. I always believe that you don't make rules, you break the rules. So there's nothing to stop them, if they want to, getting together for a tour, for an album. I made it absolutely clear, obviously, 'We're in'." Simon added that the band could tour again with Harry now that he was embarking on an acting career, but added that it "wouldn't be the same".

The members of One Direction are currently pursuing solo careers

Meanwhile, feuding friends Louis and Zayn recently revealed that they have spoken to each other and were on good terms after having a publicised fall out shortly after Zayn quit the band back in 2015. Speaking about reconciling with his former band mate, Louis told SiriusXM: "We got back in touch with each other and kind of cleared the air and talked everything through. So we're mates again, I suppose." When the radio host quizzed him further, the star added: "Like anything like that, it takes time. But it was nice that we had an opportunity to clear the air and be adults about it, I suppose."

Harry recently starred in Dunkirk

Louis had previously revealed that it was one of his mum, Johannah Deakin's, final wishes that he would reconcile with Zayn, telling the Sun: "My mum said, 'You've got to get back in contact with Zayn. Life's too [expletive] short. A mother's intuition is crazy. It always felt supernatural to me. My mum always knew what I was feeling and what I wanted." He added: "I can't stand to hold a grudge with anyone. It doesn't sit with me right. If there is any animosity, just clear the air. I met up with him and it was nice."