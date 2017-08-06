Jeremy Clarkson rushed to hospital with pneumonia: fans send messages of support The Grand Tour star fell ill on Friday while holidaying with family

Jeremy Clarkson has been rushed to hospital suffering from pneumonia. A spokesperson for The Grand Tour said: "Jeremy Clarkson was admitted to hospital on Friday morning during a family holiday in Spain and is being treated for pneumonia." The presenter, 57, was enjoying a break after filming with James May and Richard Hammond when he suddenly became unwell.

Not the sort of bangles I usually choose on holiday A post shared by Jeremy Clarkson (@jeremyclarkson1) on Aug 5, 2017 at 6:20am PDT

Jeremy posted a photo to his Instagram account showing his arm with tubes in and a hospital identity bracelet. The much-loved TV personality wrote: “Not the sort of bangles I usually choose on holiday.” Jeremy also replied to a tweet from friend Jemima Goldsmith, telling her he was “in a wheelchair, connected up to tubes, in a hospital.” A source told The Sun: "He's told friends not to expect to hear too much from him over the next few weeks which is very unlike him, and obviously his family are concerned.”

I could send you one but it's of me in a wheelchair, connected up to tubes, in a hospital. Better? — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) August 4, 2017

Jeremy’s fans were quick to offer words of support, with one writing on his Instagram page: “Get well soon. Hope you make a speedy recovery,” and another posting, “Looks a tad unpleasant @jeremyclarkson1!! So get well soon will you! X” A third fan said: “Holidays are the worst time to be ill, get well soon.” Another concerned follower told the TV host: “Hope that you are ok Buddy.”

It’s almost two months since Jeremy’s co-host Richard Hammond was airlifted to hospital in Switzerland following a horrific car crash. Richard, 47, had been driving an electric super car on a practice run for The Grand Tour when the crash happened. Thankfully, he escaped with minor injuries. At the time, Jeremy Clarkson tweeted: “It is the biggest crash I’ve ever seen and the most frightening but incredibly, and thankfully, Richard seems to be mostly OK.”

Jeremy with his daughter Emily

Now Jeremy’s co-stars will be hoping he makes a swift recovery from pneumonia. According to The Mail, his daughter Emily wrote his weekly newspaper column on Saturday. Just last month, Jeremy was a proud father at Emily’s book launch, sharing photos of her on social media. His family will no doubt be worried as the star battles this serious illness in hospital. We wish Jeremy a speedy recovery.