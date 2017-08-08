Fears grow for Sinead O'Connor after she shares troubling Facebook video The singer told fans she was suicidal and living in a Travelodge

Sinead O'Connor has sparked concern for her mental health after posting a Facebook video in which she told fans she was suicidal. The 50-year-old took to the social media site to share a tearful message explaining that she suffers from three mental illnesses and is now living in a Travelodge in New Jersey. Sobbing, she said she had been living alone for two years, away from her family in Ireland, and spoke about how lonely she has felt since losing custody of her 13-year-old son. "I'm all by myself," she said. "There's absolutely nobody in my life."

Sinead O'Connor has sparked concern for her mental health with a troubled Facebook video

Sinead, who found fame in 1990 with the hit song Nothing Compares 2 U, also claimed she was being badly treated by her family members, who refuse to take care of her. "It's like a witch hunt, they are pointing the finger saying, 'See, see, this is why,'" she said. "I'm fighting and fighting and fighting like all the millions of people. If it was just for me I'd be gone. Straight away back to my mum… because I've walked this earth alone for two years now as punishment for being mentally [expletive] ill and getting angry that no one would [expletive] take care of me."

STORY: Missing Sinead O'Connor found in the US

The Ireland-born star said she had made the video in the hope it would be "somehow helpful". "Not actually to me, but the fact that I know that I'm only one of millions of millions of millions of people who are just like me, actually, who don’t have necessarily the resources that I have in my heart or my purse for that matter," she continued.

The singer is best known for her 1990 hit, Nothing Compares 2 U

"Why are we alone? People who suffer from mental health are the most vulnerable people on earth. You've got to take care of us. We're not like everybody. I just want to make this video so you all could see what it's like. It's the stigma that’s killing people, not the mental [expletive] illness."

STORY: Sinead O'Connor calls off her fourth divorce

Sinead did tell fans she intends to survive her latest crisis. "I'm really sad and I shouldn't be here and I know I'm just one of millions and that's the only thing that keeps me going," she said. "My whole life is revolving around just not dying. And I'm not going to die, I'm not going to die but still this is no way for people to be living. I'm not doing this for me. I'm staying alive for the people that are doing this to me. If it was me, I'd be gone." Thousands of Sinead's friends and followers took to social media to express concern for the singer following the video, with many urging her to seek help.