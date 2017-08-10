Cheryl is pictured in public for first time since baby Bear's birth The new mum has been keeping a very low-profile since her son Bear's birth

Cheryl has been pictured out and about in London for the first time since she welcomed her son Bear. The new mum has been keeping an extremely low-profile since giving birth in March, but on Thursday she was spotted by a fan who uploaded a sweet selfie of the pair on Twitter. The fan was none other than Miss Great Britain Ursula Carlton, who tweeted: "Met this lovely lady this morning, the beautiful @CherylOfficial #missgb @Official_MissGB #wishiworemakeuptoday."

In the photo, Cheryl looked her gorgeous self as she gave her winning smile to the camera. The former Girls Aloud singer kept her face hidden behind a large pair of sunglasses. It's not known why Cheryl, 34, was stopping by the US Embassy, but the visit has sparked speculation that she is planning a trip Stateside soon.

Cheryl and Miss Great Britain Ursula Carlton looked glamorous in the snap

The singer has officially returned to work, five months after giving birth to baby Bear. She surprised fans by posting a picture from a L'Oreal photoshoot earlier this month, captioning it: "Back at it @lorealmakeup #worthit." Wearing a plain white blouse with jeans and a fresh-faced make-up look, the star was dressed down for the shoot. Her assistant Lily England also posted some behind-the-scenes photos, giving fans a clearer look at the set.

Cheryl and her boyfriend Liam Payne welcomed their son at the end of March. And while the Geordie beauty has been staying out of the spotlight, Liam has been busy promoting his new single, and opening up about fatherhood. In a Facebook Live shortly after the birth, the One Direction singer revealed: "Baby Bear is amazing. He makes me smile every single day. It's great, it's the best thing in the world being a parent, that's all I can say really."