Celine Dion sends beautiful message to all those attending Montreal Pride

Pride week kicked off in Montreal on Thursday and the city’s own Celine Dion sent her best wishes to revellers via video. The short clip, in which My Heart Will Go On is seen looking characteristically chic in all black, was posted on Fierté Montréal / Montréal Pride’s Facebook page. "Hello Canada Pride! I wish you some very happy celebrations, filled with music, fun and solidarity. I send you all my love!" proclaimed the mother of three.

The heartwarming salutation came the same day the singer said au revoir to Paris. Celine has been based in the French capital this summer as she travelled throughout Europe as part of her Live 2017 tour. She performed to sold-out crowds in the UK, Germany and France, and wowed the world by swiftly becoming a style icon and fashion muse.

Celine has a lot in store for her fans this autumn. After returning to her home in Nevada, she’ll be headed back to her residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Sept 19. The platform will keep Celine busy through the end of the year.

In addition to her Las Vegas performances, she’ll be launching her first collection of accessories with Buggati Group later this month. The line will feature around 200 pieces, including luggage, handbags, clutches and other small leather goods. Some items will be available for pre-sale online in a few weeks, while the full collection is set to hit stores in September.