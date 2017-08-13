Ant McPartlin opens up about secret painkiller addiction as he finishes two-month rehab stint The BGT host said he nearly died from painkiller drugs and is now in recovery

Ant McPartlin, of popular TV presenting duo Ant and Dec, has opened up about his secret two-year battle with painkiller addiction and depression, following his two-month stint in rehab. The Britain’s Got Talent host spoke to The Sun on Sunday, revealing how he hid his troubles from those close to him and his fans. Ant, 41, said: “I was at the point where anything - prescription drugs, non-prescription drugs - I would take. And take them with alcohol, which is ridiculous. The doctors told me, ‘You could have killed yourself’. ”

Presenting duo Ant and Dec

The star explained how he was once ended up in hospital at 5am following a binge on pills. His descent into addiction and depression came about after a knee injury in 2014 and an unsuccessful operation left him in constant pain. The paper reports that there started Ant’s dependence on a cocktail of drugs, including addictive painkillers codeine and tramadol, along with sleeping pills. On top of this he would drink alcohol, which is a dangerous combination.

READ: Ant set for 'emotional' reunion with best friend Dec and wife Lisa amid rehab stint

Ant also told The Sun of his hidden knee pain when hosting Saturday Night Takeaway in Florida: Ant said: “I was in a hell of a lot of pain. We had to call the doctor up and get an injection to just get through the show,” The paper reports that the star finally sought help when his wife Lisa and TV co-host Declan Donnelly intervened. Now, after two months of treatment in rehab, he is clean of drugs and on the road to recovery.

Ant with his wife Lisa

Back in June, Ant’s wife Lisa took to Twitter to thanks fans for their support at such a difficult time. Lisa wrote: "Completely overwhelmed by all your love & support it means so much. I'm relieved he's receiving the help he needs, we just need him better." Dec also thanked the duo's fans on Twitter, posting: "Thank you for all the kind messages and well wishes for the big fella. He will be touched. Your support is, as ever, much appreciated, DD xx."