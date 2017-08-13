Strictly 2017: seventh celebrity contestant revealed! Sunday Brunch host Simon Rimmer is the seventh confirmed celeb

Sequins at the ready ballroom fans because Sunday Brunch’s Simon Rimmer has been announced as the seventh celebrity contestant on this year’s Strictly Come Dancing! The news was revealed on the cookery chat show on Sunday morning, with much excitement from guests in the studio.

READ: Tickle your tastebuds with recipes from celebrity chef Simon Rimmer

“Spray tan and sequins are the thing I’m most looking forward to,” Simon told his co-host Tim Lovejoy, who presented his pal with a tin of ‘Sunday Brunch fake tan’ to celebrate. “I think I’ll be good at the waltz, Simon added: “As you know I have child bearing hips, so they’re not really built for Latin, they’re built for ballroom.”

Sunday Brunch co-host Simon Rimmer

Simon, 54, has co-hosted Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch with Tim Lovejoy since 2014. The pair previously fronted BBC2’s Something for the Weekend from 2006 until 2012. The famous chef is also known for his roles in Tricks of the Restaurant Trade, Great British Menu and Win It, Cook It. Simon owns nine restaurants in north west England and one in Dubai. Simon, who has no dancing experience, says about joining Strictly: “Nobody will try harder, have more fun or get more out of it than me. I can't wait.”

🎉 The secret's out! Here's the moment we revealed that Simon Rimmer will be shaking his hips on this year's @bbcstrictly. We're SO excited 🎉 pic.twitter.com/hLN5UIOeQ3 — Sunday Brunch (@SundayBrunchC4) August 13, 2017

Watch the moment Simon Rimmer is announced as a contestant on Strictly!

The star’s fans were quick to support him in the dancing contest, with one tweeting: “@simonrim doing Strictly! Yes legend!! Hopefully we will see @timlovejoy supporting in the audience each week Lol!!” Another follower commented: “Oh yes – can’t wait to see Simon bust his moves. He’s got my bote!”

Simon joins fellow celebrity contestants Joe McFadden, Reverend Richard Coles, Gemma Atkinson, Ruth Langsford, Davood Ghadami and Mollie King who have also been confirmed for the new series. More celebrity contestants will be announced in due course. The new series of Strictly will begin on BBC One in September.