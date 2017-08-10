Anneka Rice stuns This Morning viewers with her youthful appearance The 58-year-old was on the show to celebrate Challenge Anneka's 30th anniversary

Anneka Rice made quite the impression when she stopped by the This Morning studio this week. The 58-year-old was on the show to celebrate the 30th anniversary of her hit show Challenge Anneka – but it was her youthful appearance that really got viewers talking. Fans quickly took to Twitter to discuss the age-defying TV star, with many claiming she looks "even younger now" than she did when Challenge Anneka began, back in 1987. "Seriously, how good does Anneka Rice still look," one remarked. "I used to love Challenge Anneka!" Another added: "Isn't Anneka Rice fab! I want whatever she's on, she looks no different than she did when I was a teenager!" A third observed: "Anneka Rice hasn't aged one bit!"

Anneka Rice stunned fans with her youthful appearance on This Morning

Anneka fronted Anneka's Challenge from 1987 until 2007. The popular series saw Anneka and her team take on big construction projects in a matter of days, often to help out a charitable cause. The star is now back on the road to revisit some of her favourite challenges and see how they are doing decades on. Speaking on This Morning to hosts Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes, she said: "It makes my heart swell that 25 years on we did over 60 projects and most of them still have this amazing legacy. It's such an interesting social history arc in how we view disability and all these different issues we tackled, and how our attitudes have changed now."

The Challenge Anneka star pictured in 1989

The TV star also revealed that the show had some risky moments, recalling a time when she and the team had "Serb snipers trained on us" during a project in Croatia. "We were under EU protection, and we all wrote letters home thinking we wouldn't make it out," she said, adding: "We were all a Challenge family."