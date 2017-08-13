‘Still got it’: See Liam Payne’s cute childhood throwback snap The singer copied a funny pose from a childhood photo

Liam Payne has delighted his followers on Instagram by recreating a funny pose from a throwback photo. In one snap, we see a young Liam looking very cool in shades on a summer’s day. In the other photo, the star recreates the same pose complete with shades, arms crossed and an identical moody expression. “Still got it,” wrote Liam, who is dad to son Bear with his popstar girlfriend Cheryl.

Still got it 😎 A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) on Aug 13, 2017 at 5:16am PDT

Liam’s followers loved the cheeky photos, which received over 130,000 likes in just half an hour! One fan wrote: “Oh my god, so cute.” A second follower said: “Some things never change,” while a third told the singer, “O Yeah You Got The Swag Bro.” Another fan gushed: “You're the cutest, Liam!!” and one said: “Naww cute. This pic is killing meee.”

The One Direction star had melted hearts a few days earlier with an adorable photo of himself holding two rescue puppies from North Shore Animal League for Buzzfeed. In the photo, which Liam simply captioned, "Woof Woof," he cuddles up to his new four-legged friends. Fans were quick to comment on the delightful photo, with one writing: "I want these dogs omg," while another said: "OMG Cutieeee." A third added: "This is so precious I'm crying."

Woof Woof 🐶🐶 A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) on Aug 8, 2017 at 10:07am PDT

During Liam’s Buzzfeed interview, the singer revealed he would like to collaborate with One Direction band member Zayn. "I think I would collaborate best with Zayn because we do really similar types of music. And I would like our music video to be right here with these puppies, because this is too much fun right now," he said.