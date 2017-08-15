Ryan Reynolds pays touching tribute to stuntwoman killed on Deadpool 2 set Joi 'SJ' Harris was killed in a motorbike scene that went wrong

Ryan Reynolds has led the tributes to Joi 'SJ' Harris, a stuntwoman tragically killed on the set of Deadpool 2. Joi lost her life while performing a motorcycle stunt in Vancouver. It's thought she was the stunt double for actress Zazie Beetz, who stars in the film as the mutant Domino. "Today, we tragically lost a member of our crew while filming Deadpool," Ryan, 40, said in a message shared across his social media accounts. "We're heartbroken, shocked and devastated… but recognise nothing can come close to the grief and inexplicable pain her family and loved ones must feel in this moment. My heart pours out to them – along with each and every person she touched in the world."

Joi billed herself as the first African-American female road racer and promoted herself as "the first licensed African American women in U.S. history to actively compete in sanctioned motorcycle road racing events". On Friday, she uploaded a selfie onto her Facebook account, writing alongside: "EVERYTHING FOR A REASON. #staythecourse." According to Deadline, this was Joi's first film as a stunt performer. The publication reported that she was not wearing a helmet during the scene, because her character does not wear one.

It's thought this was Joi's first film as a stunt performer

"I'm deeply saddened by the loss of one of our stunt performers today," Deadpool 2 director David Leitch said in a statement: "No words can express how I and the rest of the Deadpool 2 crew feel about this tragedy. Our thoughts are with her family, friends and loves ones in this difficult time." 20th Century Fox added: "We are deeply saddened by the accident that occurred on the set of Deadpool 2 this morning. Our hearts and prayers are with the family, friends and colleagues of our crew member during this difficult time."

