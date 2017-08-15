Taylor Swift wins sexual assault case against ex-DJ The singer was awarded a symbolic $1 in damages

Taylor Swift has won a sexual assault case against DJ David Mueller, who she alleged groped her during a pre-concert meet and greet in 2013. She was awarded a symbolic $1 in damages, which she had sought. Mr Mueller had originally tried to sue the pop star first, stating that her claims had cost him his job. But his lawsuit was thrown out by a judge last week. Taylor, 27, released a statement after the verdict was announcing thanking the judge, jury, her lawyers and "anyone who offered their support throughout this four-year ordeal and two-year long trial process".

"I acknowledge the privilege that I benefit from in life, in society and in my ability to shoulder the enormous cost of defending myself in a trial like this," she said. "My hope is to help those whose voices should also be heard. Therefore, I will be making donations in the near future to multiple organisations that help sexual assault victims defend themselves."

The jury – six women and two men – deliberated for less than a day following the week-long trial. They also rejected Mr Mueller's claims that the singer's team got him fired from his job at a radio station. He had sued Taylor for $3million in lost earnings. She counter-sued for the symbolic sum of $1, saying she was doing so on behalf of other victims.

After the verdict was read, the singer hugged her attorneys and her tearful mother before mouthing the words "thank you" to the jury. Mr Mueller and his team remained expressionless.