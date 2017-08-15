Is Cheryl making a record with Justin Bieber? It looks like Cheryl is recording a new single with Justin Bieber!

It has been reported that Cheryl is recording a new single with Justin Bieber! The star, who was spotted at the US embassy earlier this month, is allegedly travelling to the US to work on her fifth solo album, and will record a track with the Love Yourself singer. An insider told the Mirror: "Cheryl is set up to meet with Justin Bieber on her LA trip - to discuss finally doing that track together. Set-up by Liam - a big favour... Biebs has said 'cool, let's hang out and talk' but he can be notoriously flaky - and ruthless when it comes to his music."

The source added; "Cheryl's got a longer US visa so she can go back and forth more frequently to the States. She hasn’t started working on the new album yet as she is still enjoying her time off with Bear." Justin has previously spoken about wanting to work with the Fight for this Love star, telling the Daily Star Online in 2016: "With our commitments we have never managed to make it work. Though I saw her a couple of weeks back, and now she has left her role on The X Factor, I think this year will finally be the year we are able to record together. It's something we both want to do."

Cheryl has kept out of the public eye since welcoming her son, Bear, back in March. She was spotted at the embassy by Miss Great Britain, Ursula Carlton, who tweeted: "Met this lovely lady this morning, the beautiful @CherylOfficial #missgb @Official_MissGB #wishiworemakeuptoday." The star also confirmed that she recently took part in a L'Oreal photoshoot after posting a photo of the shoot on Instagram, writing: "Back at it @lorealmakeup #worthit."