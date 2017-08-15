Benidorm star joins cast of Cold Feet Siobhan Finneran was already a fan of Cold Feet before joining the cast

Siobhan Finneran, who is best known for her roles in Happy Valley and Benidorm, has joined the cast of Cold Feet for its first series since 2003. Speaking about her new role, Siobhan said: "I'm incredibly happy to be involved in Cold Feet as I've always been a fan. It's an absolute joy to be part of such an iconic series. Working with Robert and the rest of the cast has been a great pleasure."



The actress will play Nikki Kirkbright, who is described as a "Cheshire housewife that seems to have it all – money, big house and big hair. But something isn't quite right." According to reports, Robert Bathurst's character David Marsden will bond with Nikki after meeting her through his career. The storyline for the new series will take place ten months after the final season finale.

Siobhan also recently opened up about the third series of the popular drama Happy Valley, where she plays recovering heroin addict, Clare Cartwright. She told Digital Spy: "I don't think it's something that could run and run. If Sally Wainwright wanted to write another series, I'd be absolutely delighted to do it, because I think she's a genius. I know she wouldn't ever put out anything that she didn't think was up to her usual standard. So it would be amazing, whatever she was doing with it. But I do think some things should be left alone, eventually."



She then added: "My best mates are furious with me that I don't know – but I honestly don't know. To be fair, with the second series, there were rumblings, but I didn't know [it was definitely happening] until my agent rang and said, 'Right, these are the dates they're looking at…' That's what happens. But it's always a joy of a job."