Silent Witness star Liz Carr rushed to hospital after being stabbed in the head The shocking attack took place in the street near Euston Station

Silent Witness actress Liz Carr is recovering from her injuries after being attacked in the street outside Euston Station in London by a man wielding two pairs of scissors. Liz, who suffers from Arthrogryposis Multiplex Congenita, which impairs the development of joints causing them to permanently fuse in the wrong position, was rushed to hospital following the shocking incident, and is now at home recuperating. Her carer, who suffered a broken finger and minor cuts while trying to defend her, was also treated at hospital. A man in his 20s has been arrested and sectioned under the Mental Health Act.

Liz Carr was attacked on the street by a man wielding two pairs of scissors

A friend told the Sun: "It was a terrifying experience for Liz. She was being pushed in her wheelchair when this young man armed with two pairs of scissors headed towards her. There was blood everywhere but she was very lucky that the wound grazed her head and she was not more seriously injured. Typically, Liz is putting a brave face on it…"

The Metropolitan Police confirmed in a statement: "Police were called at 20:21hrs on Thursday, 10 August, to Euston Road, near to Euston Station, to a reports of man attacking two women with scissors. Officers and LAS attended the location.

Liz stars as Clarissa Mullery in BBC crime drama Silent Witness

"The two women were taken to hospital suffering minor cuts and subsequently discharged. One of the victims was in a wheelchair. She was with her carer who was the second victim. A man – aged in his 20s – was arrested at the scene on suspicion of GBH. He was taken into custody at a north London police station. He was subsequently detained under the Mental Health Act."

Liz, 45, is best known for playing scientist Clarissa Mullery in the BBC crime drama series, alongside Emilia Fox, David Caves and Richard Lintern.