Riley Keough reveals she took one of stepdad Michael Jackson's chimps to school

Being the granddaughter of Elvis Presley and the stepdaughter of Michael Jackson has its perks. Riley Keough opened up to James Corden about her childhood with the King of Pop on Monday 14 August during her appearance on the Late Late Show. “I didn’t know Elvis, but I did know Michael," the It Comes at Night actress said. "He’d get me lots of toys and things I wanted."

READ: Michael Jackson's estate ordered to pay Quincy Jones £7million

Riley revealed that she took one of Michael Jackson's chimps to school

She continued, “One time he got me this really nice watch. We were at Disneyland. He bought me this really nice watch. It was a Beauty and the Beast watch — It was a really special one.” Michael was married to Riley’s mother Lisa Marie Presley from 1994 until 1996. During that time, Riley, 28, revealed that she got to hang out with one of the Beat It singer's best friends — Bubbles the Chimp, She shared, “[He] was great. There was like a few different chimps that I remember. I don’t remember which one is which. I remember one pulling on my curtains in my house and then one went to school with me one time, which was pretty cool.”

READ: Paris Jackson and godfather Macaulay Culkin get matching tattoos

Riley's mother is Lisa Marie Presley - daughter of Elvis and Michael Jackson's ex-wife

Although Riley didn’t get to spend any time with Elvis, who passed in 1977, she and her family still honour his memory. “We try to go to Elvis week in Memphis every year,” she said. “We didn’t get to go last year or the year before, but I think we’re going to try and make it this year.” Describing the event, the King of Rock and Roll's granddaughter said: "There’s so many things. There's a whole candle lighting thing and there's like all kinds of activities all week. It’s pretty cool."