Peter Andre pays tribute to 'beautiful' wife Emily on her 28th birthday The Mysterious Girl singer shared a photo of his stunning wife on Instagram

Peter Andre may be celebrating his wife's birthday in private, but on Wednesday the singer took to Instagram to publicly wish Emily the happiest of days. Sharing a stunning photo of the junior doctor, Pete wrote: "Happy birthday beautiful :)" His fans were quick to send their best wishes to the mum-of-two, with many commenting on Emily's natural beauty. The picture was taken when the couple walked the red carpet in May, attending a charity ball in London. Emily, 28, was her gorgeous self in a pale yellow full-length gown that featured cut-out panels, while Pete, 44, was dapper in a tuxedo.

The couple, who married in July 2015, have been enjoying their summer holiday in Cyprus, where Pete has a home. They took their two young children – Amelia, three, and eight-month-old Theo – as well as Pete's two older children from his previous marriage, Junior, 12, and Princess, ten.

Happy birthday beautiful:) A post shared by Peter Andre (@peterandre) on Aug 15, 2017 at 11:47pm PDT

The junior doctor is celebrating her 28th birthday

The Mysterious Girl singer occasionally shares photos of his kids on Instagram, although Pete has admitted that his wife doesn't always approve. He couldn't resist sharing a sweet photo on holiday though, showing himself holding baby Theo in the pool. "A beautiful moment," Pete captioned the shot.

The couple have two children together

The doting parents celebrated their second wedding anniversary in July, but Pete made the ultimate faux pas by forgetting the big event. "So it was mine and Emily's second wedding anniversary last week, but the funny thing was we both woke up and forgot!" Pete confessed in his New! column. "It was on Tuesday, but we kept thinking it was Wednesday." He added: "I was asked if I bought her a present, but I completely forgot to pack it so it's still in the safe at home. Classic me!"