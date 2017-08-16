Anne Robinson using dating app Tinder aged 72 The Weakest Link star has been married twice before

Anne Robinson is using the dating app Tinder at the age of 72, and has admitted she has pretty high standards when it comes to her potential dates. The former Weakest Link star was seen using the app on BBC's Britain's Relationship Secrets this week, and was seen immediately swiping left on a freelance actor, saying that she didn't think he would "bring in a big income". Similarly, she passed on a man whose profile picture saw him holding a beer. "I don't drink," teetotal Anne remarked. "So, no to him."

There was one suitor who caught Anne's eye, however – a banker. "Quick, I want to go back to the 60-year-old who's got a job in banking," she said, later adding: "I just want a Tinder that's CEOs and upwards."

Anne has been married twice before; she tied the knot with her first husband Charles Wilson in 1968, and they welcomed daughter Emma together before their split in 1973. She then wed John Penrose in 1980, and they remained together until their divorce in 2007. She recently opened up about her love life in an interview with the Sun. "I hope all women my age are having sex, why wouldn't they be? It's what keeps me young," she said. "I don't have a partner at the moment, I've had two husbands and they're lovely. I'm a committee of one."