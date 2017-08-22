Loose Women's Saira Khan receives death threats Saira Khan reported the incident to the police while on holiday

Loose Women panellist Saira Khan has received death threats after criticising a Muslim preacher's teachings on Instagram. Sharing a snap of herself sunbathing while on holiday in Hvar, Croatia, the mum-of-two captioned the post: "I woke up to news that a Muslim preacher is saying that 'plucking eyebrows' for Muslim women is a sin - here's my response - kiss my 🍑 you backward prehistoric dinosaur!"

READ: Saira Khan defends stripping down to bikini for Loose Women photoshoot

I woke up to news that A Muslim Preacher is saying that "plucking eyebrows" for Muslim women is a sin - here's my response - kiss my 🍑 you backward prehistoric dinosaur! A post shared by Saira Khan (@iamsairakhan) on Aug 20, 2017 at 11:02pm PDT

Saira was referring to comments made by an Australian preacher, Umm Jamaal ud-Din, during a sermon posted on YouTube. Many were quick to praise Saira, who is Muslim, with one writing: "Absolutely beautiful lady. It's a pity some people can't appreciate you for what you are," while another added: "You look great, Saira. Keep being you." However, the 47-year-old notified police after receiving a death threat in the comments section.

READ: Saira Khan felt 'abnormal' after learning she couldn't have children

Saira reported to threat to the police

Saira has not let the disturbing comments disrupt her holiday though, and she has posted several photos and videos of her trip following the original post. Instead, she tweeted the Met a screenshot of the comment, writing: "Just received a death threat from a @silverbengle on Instagram - check it out @metpoliceuk." The police's social media account responded: "Hi Saira, pls DM us so we can take some further details. Thanks." Fans were quick to offer their support to Saira, with one writing: "Disgusting. I hope this is followed through Saira. Don't let it get to you," while another added: "Hope the police track this hate filled person down."